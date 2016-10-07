Tip charges are in force

Residents will be charged for non-household DIY waste at Hayling’s household waste recycling centre as new charges come into effect.

The changes were approved by Hampshire County Council earlier this year and apply to all centres run by the authority.

A new service for small businesses to dispose of their commercial waste is also in place.

Cllr Rob Humby, executive member for environment, said: ‘For the first time, we’ll be opening up Hampshire’s Household Waste Recycling Centres to small businesses.

‘With sites across the county, this gives businesses a convenient and local place to safely dispose of their business waste, even if they have just small amounts.

‘We’ll be accepting this commercial residual and recyclable waste on a chargeable basis.’

Businesses will be able to dispose of the same waste material as residents.

A full car load will cost £35 and a small van £50. For the full list go to www3.hants.gov.uk/ waste-recycling Residents will be charged £2.50 to dispose of waste that includes soil and rubble, and £10 per plasterboard sheet.