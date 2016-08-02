Tech fans warned over drone scam

Consumer experts are warning of a new series of online scams offering seemingly well-priced drones for sale.

However, the fashionable items being advertised on online shopping sites at lower than the recommended price often do not exist, according to Action Fraud.

After victims agree to purchase a drone, the fraudsters request payment to be paid via bank transfer, saying that it will quicken the delivery process.

After transferring the money the buyers never receive the drone and the fraudster blocks the victim to prevent further conversation.

Action Fraud has offered the following advice which applies to all online transactions:

Check the validity of the post.

Avoid paying by bank transfer and instead use an online payment option such as PayPal, which helps to protect you.

Check feedback online by searching the associated phone numbers or email addresses of the seller. Feedback will give you useful information about recent transactions other buyers have made.

If the item is below market value consider whether this is an opportunity too good to be true.