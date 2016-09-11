Seafront walk for diabetes charity

A charity walk in aid of diabetes is taking place later this month.

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation has organised One Walk Hayling Island on Sunday September 25.

Fundraisers will stroll out along the Hayling seafront to raise money towards finding a cure for Type 1 diabetes which is an auto­immune disease that damages the pancreas stopping it producing insulin.

Walk organisers, Averil and Ian Pollicott, were spurred on to help the charity after their grandson, Morgan, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

The One Walk Hayling Island will go from the Plaza at Eastoke Corner along to Beachlands and back.

There will be music, facepainting, cakes, a pizza oven, raffle, fun dog event and a fancy­ dress competition.

The entertainment starts at 10am, with the walk beginning at 11am.

You can register online at https://jdrf.org.uk/event/one­walk­hayling­island/.

Or call Averil on 07881583118.