Scarecrows look set to delight Islanders

Scarecrows of all shapes and sizes will be popping up across Hayling this month, leading Islanders on a treasure hunt of discovery.

The Island’s annual scarecrow festival returns from September 23-30.

This year’s theme is cartoons and money raised from the event will go to local charity Hannah’s Holiday Appeal.

The charity provides respite for families affected by terminal illness through the provision of holiday homes across the south, including in Hayling.

Islanders have been invited to display their own scarecrows and make a donation to the charity.

To add to the fun, the organisers will then publish clues to help others uncover the location of the scarecrows.

Hayling businesses have donated prizes which will be awarded for the best creations.

The scarecrow festival used to be a much-loved and regular fixture of Island life and returned in 2014 after a break of many years. It did not take place in 2015. But Islander Sean Boon decided to resurrect the tradition and said organising it had been ‘a labour of love’.

‘Let’s do something for Hayling, make something fun, get people to explore the Island, meet new people and discover local businesses,’ said Sean.

Registration forms can be downloaded from www.facebook.com/Haylingislandscarecrow or pick up a flyer from Terracotta Pot Shop, The Lifeboat Inn or Stoke Fruit Farm. Once you have registered, you will be able to collect free straw from Stoke Farm.