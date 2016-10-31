Petworth Literary Weekend is this week

This week heralds the start of Petworth Festival’s 6th annual Literary Weekend, an event that has established a solid reputation for securing an impressive line-up of authors.

Spokeswoman Julie Aguilar said: “Running from 2 November until 6 November, lovers of the written word will meet a wealth of literary greats, up and coming authors as well as high-profile luminaries with fascinating life stories to share. Many performances have sold out already but there is still the opportunity to purchase tickets starting from as little as £8 for adults and £4 for young people and children aged 18 years and under.

Artistic director Stewart Collins added: “The Literary Weekend has proved itself to be a high point in the life of Petworth – and of course further afield. It gives a very dedicated and engaged audience the chance to mix with some seriously interesting and successful authors right across the subject range from cooking to history to politics and to fiction. Why not come along and find out more about the fascinating genre of crime fiction? Need a little food for the soul? Hear about modern works of literature whose authors have drawn their inspiration from music and nature. There really is something for everyone this year and we look forward to welcoming you.”

“Look out for: 7.30pm, Friday 4 November, Leconfield Hall, Petworth – Crime Fiction, are we in a golden age? Simon Brett OBE, winner of the Crime Writers' Association's top award 'The Diamond Dagger', leads a discussion with three of today's leading crime writers: Frances Fyfield, Ruth Dudley Edwards and LC Tyler. Commonly associated with Agatha Christie, crime fiction has come a long way since the Golden Age of the 1920s & 1930s. The panel will discuss the legacy of the past and the changes which have re-invigorated the genre to bring it into what some critics have described as the new Golden Age.

“12.30pm, Friday 4 November, Leconfield Hall, Petworth – Leading music writer and Observer critic Fiona Maddocks talks about her latest book 'Music for Life' in which she ponders how music reflects key moments in our lives and how we choose the works that inspire, console, comfort and delight. You can get a taster of Fiona’s choices by listening to her playlist, for which she selected one track for each chapter – visit http://www.fionamaddocks.co.uk/news/2016/10/3/music-for-life-playlist to listen!

“4.30pm, Saturday 5 November, Leconfield Hall, Petworth - Ann Wroe presents Six Facets of Light. Set mostly on the Downs and coastline of East Sussex, Ann’s new book interweaves a walker's experience of light in nature with the observations and thoughts of a dozen writers and painters - and some scientists - who have wrestled to define and understand light. In addition to a stunning line-up of authors, each performance at the Literary Weekend includes a book signing, kindly organised and managed by Petworth Bookshop, giving ticket-holders the opportunity to purchase the latest published work, signed by the authors themselves, a brilliant souvenir to take home with them or as a Christmas present.”

For more information, become a sponsor or friend or volunteer at the Petworth Festival, contact the festival office on 01798 343055 or email info@petworthfestival.org.uk.

