‘Lollipop man’ Jim comes to aid of congregation

A churchgoer has taken it upon himself to help members of his congregation cross the road safely after Sunday service.

Jim Burgess, 82, volunteers as an unofficial ‘lollipop man’ every weekend for members of St Mary’s Church on Hayling Island.

Wearing a high-visibility jacket from his old job as a truck driver, army veteran Jim flags down cars so that pedestrians can cross Church Road for refreshments at St Mary’s Church Hall.

He said: ‘It shows that I am being appreciated by parishioners – but we can’t afford a lollipop yet!’

Good samaritan Jim, who served during the Korean War, leaves the service at St Mary’s early to perform the kind deed.

Jim said: ‘A lot of people do thank me when they walk past but you do get odd drivers that are getting a bit naughty.

‘I had one bloke in his car come right up behind me and his bumper hit the back of my leg.

‘I wasn’t very happy about that but I just walked away.

‘I went to the police and they agreed that I was doing them a good service and saving them a job.’

The Rev Dr Jenny Gaffin, the priest-in-charge at St Mary’s, has also praised Jim’s actions.

She said: ‘We are conscious that it’s a dangerous road and there have been accidents on the road before.

‘I am grateful to Jim for doing his bit in ensuring the safety of his fellow parishioners on a Sunday morning.’