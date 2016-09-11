Joy all around as Island ferry service returns

VIP guest Wayne Sleep helped launch the new Hayling Ferry as it came back into service.

The celebrity dancer and mayor of Havant, Faith Ponsonby, cut the ribbon to declare the Pride of Hayling back in business.

They were among the first on board for the ferry’s ceremonial return trip to Portsmouth.

Crowds gathered as the Police Cadet’s Guard of Honour stood to attention while passengers got off the vessel.

Dancing legend Mr Sleep, who has friends in Hayling, said: ‘It’s been a great day. It’s fantastic how strong the community spirit is and how everyone came together to support the campaign to get the ferry running again.’

Celebrations continued at the Ferryboat Inn in Ferry Road, with free activities, including live music from Havant singer Chloe Anne, face painting and photo opportunities with Portsmouth FC’s mascot Nelson and former player Alan Knight.

The ferry service ran all day but was officially reopened at the afternoon’s launch event.

Owner Tim Trayte was overjoyed at the turnout and said the vessel had reached maximum allowance on several crossings.

He said: ‘It’s been busy all day, and it is incredible to see so many people turn up today. Hopefully people will continue to use it.’

For Hayling councillor Andrew Lenaghan, the day sparked nostalgia, after he spoke about how he got the ferry across to Portsmouth for his first job interview 55 years ago.

He said: ‘It brings back so many memories.’

Jubilant passenger Carole Dalingwater, of Havant, said: ‘I regularly cycle to Portsmouth and had always got the ferry back so it’s fantastic that it has returned.’

She added: ‘We have to use it or we lose it.’

Nicola Anderson, who lives in Southsea and cycles to work at Identity, a beauty salon in West Town, every day, was the very first passenger on the ferry with a bicycle at 8.20am on the day of the launch. She has had to cycle the 32 mile round trip every day to get to work while the ferry was out of action

In a boost to the service, The Southern Co-operative’s Hayling Island food store and funeral home have donated £1,000 to The Hayling Ferry Trust, which was set up to bring the service back onto the water.

Mark Coates, from The Hayling Ferry Trust, said: ‘We are delighted to have Southern Cooperative on board, this donation the night before the launch was a huge boost to the project and demonstrates Southern Co-op’s commitment to working in our community.’

Jessica Hughes, Communications and Community Engagement Manager for The Southern Co-operative said:

“We are delighted to be able to support The Hayling Ferry Trust to get the much loved and missed Hayling Ferry back into action! The ferry will help to increase footfall to both Hayling Island and Eastney, supporting The Southern Co-operative’s ‘Healthy High Streets’ agenda and boosting the local economy.”