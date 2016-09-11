Island festival tickets go on sale

One of the most eagerly awaited events in the Hayling Island social calendar is rapidly approaching.

The Ale-ing Fest will be held in the Community Centre on October 7 and 8. There will be a wide selection of ales from local breweries and further afield.

A range of ciders and perries will also be on offer.

There will be live music from the Nick Chandler Band on Friday and Fantastic Planet will perform on Saturday.

Advance tickets are available from local shops, the Community Centre or via the website www.ale-ingfest.co.uk

Tickets are selling fast so it’s recommeneded to buy them early.

Ticket prices are again unchanged.

The advanced ticket price for an evening session is £8 and for the Saturday afternoon session it is £4.

Tickets on the door are £10 for the evenings and £5 for Saturday afternoon.

Organisers say numbers are limited so they are not able to guarantee access on the day.

The afternoon session is traditionally a quieter experience for those who like their ale in a more tranquil setting. The evening sessions have more of a ‘party atmosphere’.

A commemorative glass and tasting notes are included in the ticket price. Attendance is for over 18s only.

The event – which has been running for almost 20 years and supported by local businesses – is in aid of the Hayling Island Gorron Twinning Association and other community activities and is entirely staffed by volunteers.

The festival takes place at the following times:

n Friday, October 7, 6.30pm –11pm.

n Saturday, October 8, 12 noon – 4pm.

n Saturday October 8, 6.30pm – 11pm.

Go to www.ale-ingfest.co.uk