Fresh fundraising bid to secure hub revamp

Islanders are being asked to rally round a new fundraising drive so the community centre can complete its dream refurbishment.

The Hayling Island Community Centre was awarded £498,000 by the Big Lottery Fund earlier this year for its two-storey extension.

But despite its own fundraising over the years, it has found itself £35,000 short of the target needed.

Tania Jones, centre manager, said until recently the shortfall had stood at £69,000 but they have since cut costs.

She said: ‘We submitted our stage one bid to the lottery two-and-a-half years ago and, even though we allowed for inflation, things have gone up and there have been some unforeseens now the surveys have been done.

‘For example we found out we needed a separate electricity supply which added another £25.000 on.

‘So we have had a meeting with the contractors and have scaled back where possible – for example flooring finishes, cladding – and saved some money there. And we have raised some more funds.

‘The situation now is that we are £35,000 short.’

The centre has now hatched a new plan aimed at quickly raising the money needed. They are again asking Islanders to take part in the ‘buy a brick’ scheme. There are 631 bricks left at £10 each.

The centre is busy applying for grants, while a series of fundraising events will be held over the coming months.

This includes a quiz night on October 1 and a giant raffle over the next few weeks.

The extension will consist of a community café and kitchen on the ground floor, with seating for up to 40 people, a disabled toilet, lift and stairs to the first floor. The first floor will house three meeting rooms. Doors will lead to an outside covered seating terrace for cricket and football spectators. To buy a brick call Tania on 02392 467562.