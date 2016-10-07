Exhibitors gear up to give advice

A charity dedicated to helping older people will be offering free support and advice at an information event on Hayling.

Age UK provides free, independent and confidential information and advice on a wide range of issues affecting people over the age of 50 in the l ocal area.

They will be exhibiting at the Older Person’s Information Fair on Friday, October 14, alongside a wide range of businesses, government agencies, community groups and charities that work with or serve older people.

The free event – from 10am to 3pm at Hayling Island Community Centre –is open to everyone, including the friends, family, neighbours and carers of older people.

It is being organised by Havant MP Alan Mak.

Benefit enquiries are the most common requests received by Age UK Portsmouth, and last year they were able to help claim over £1.1 million in benefits and grants for older people living in the area.

Other issues that the charity help with include housing choices, money matters, health and social care, staying independent at home, residential and nursing care, social activities and legal problems.

Mr Mak said: ‘Age UK is a wonderful local charity that provide a lifeline to local people.

‘I am delighted that they are exhibiting at the first ever Havant Older Person’s Information Fair.

‘The event will be an excellent chance for older people, carers, family, friends and neighbours to get information about services offered in the community, and advice about problems they may have.’

Rory Massey, Operations Manager at Age UK’s local branch, said: ‘We are looking forward to exhibiting at Alan’s Older Person’s Fair and hopefully we can further showcase the work we do on the ground in Hayling Island and across the constituency.

‘If anyone over the age of 50 has any problems they shouldn’t hesitate to get in contact and our team will do the best they can to help.’

For more information please contact Age UK on 023 9286 2121.