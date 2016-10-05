Community rallies around park revamp

Skateboarders have been gifted a brand new park - thanks to a community effort to improve play facilities on Hayling Island.

The skate park on the seafront has been transformed from a rusty and tired looking facility into an exciting new equipment as part of the Play Parks for Hayling project.

The revamp cost around £14,000 and many Island organisations chipped in to support the scheme.

Work had initially been completed earlier in the summer but the park had to close for a week when two pieces of equipment failed a safety check and were taken out by the contractors.

The park then reopened while a new ramp - or spine - was built. That spine has now been installed and the park has been fully reopened.

Hayling councillor and Play Parks for Hayling organiser, Leah Turner, said: ‘The Hayling skate park is for all ages, including the tiny tots to older teenagers.

‘All the money for the refurbishment was raised by Play Parks for Hayling from both local and national sources. No money was either sought nor received from Havant Borough Council.’

Play Parks for Hayling is a community project aiming to provide the Island’s youngsters with modern and safe playgrounds. The first park to be modernised was Mengham Park.

The third and final Play Parks for Hayling project will be the refurbishment of the play area of Hayling Park.

Cllr Turner added: ‘We hope that our current fundraising will allow this to happen within the next 18 months or so.’