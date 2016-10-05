Centre extension plans win support of community

Islanders have got behind a renewed fundraising campaign to build an extension at Hayling’s community centre.

As reported in last month’s Islander, the community centre was facing a £35,000 shortfall despite receiving a grant of £498,000 from the Big Lottery Fund earlier this year.

Centre manager, Tania Jones, said they were doing everything they could to raise the extra funds.

And since an appeal in the Islander residents have been quick to support the plan for a two-storey extension by taking part in the ‘buy a brick’ scheme.

Tania said: ‘We have sold another 190 bricks since the article came out, which is great.

‘Only 441 left now and the word is spreading so that people who have been meaning to come and buy a brick are now doing it.’

The centre has also organised a quiz night, a trip to London, a grand raffle and a bridge drive plus a concert from Hampshire Constabulary band in November.

‘All that should raise another £4,000-5,000 so we are ploughing ahead with everything,’ added Tania.

‘We are also arranging a calendar for 2017, consisting of lots of pictures of our groups and members which will be a great fundraiser.’