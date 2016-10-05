Beach built up to protect homes

Fresh shingle has been pumped onto the beach at Eastoke in a bid to protect 1,700 homes from flooding.

The shingle beach is the primary line of defence against flooding, but the area faces constant erosion.

Without regular intervention, the densely populated area of Eastoke would quickly become vulnerable to flooding and coastal erosion.

A dredge of the Chichester Harbour approach channel took place at the end of September and material was pumped onto the beach along the Eastoke frontage.

Havant Borough Council has also brought in 5,000 tonnes of imported shingle to place on the crest of the beach.

The operation is fully funded by the Environment Agency.

