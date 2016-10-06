Ahoy there!

This tasty creation was the icing on the cake for the guests of honour at Hayling Island Bowls Club’s family and friends event.

Life-savers from Hayling’s RNLI Hayling were honoured with a cake made by Pauline Johns.

A barbecue and raffle kept guests and members entertained at the club’s traditional summer party.

And there was plenty of action to enjoy on the rinks.

This year the club has raised £1,250 and president June Dick and treasurer Geoff Belding presented a cheque to Nigel Roper, chairman of the RNLI Hayling,

Pauline’s cake was raffled off and won by Audrey Smith who in turn donated it to the Hayling lifeboat station for the crew.