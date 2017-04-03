Lidl store plan to create 40 jobs

Up to 40 jobs could be created if plans to build a discount supermarket on the Island go ahead.

Lidl wants to open a store on Rookery Field, off Manor Road, and is expected to submit a formal planning application this month.

The supermarket secured the site in August 2016.

If approved, the new supermarket will have an in-store bakery, longer style tills with dual packing facilities, customer toilets and a car park.

Lidl has already held a consultation day in a bid to get residents on side following concerns over the loss of a greenfield site and worries about extra traffic.

Lidl UK’s regional head of property, James Mitchell, said: ‘Before we formalise proposals for the store we wanted to gather people’s views.

‘A positive point raised was that on the Island most people choose or are forced to leave to do their main food shop. Our proposals would see a proper food store on Hayling and alleviate that problem.

‘Many have been keen to understand how we would demonstrate the traffic impact as acceptable.

‘A vast majority of the people going to the store would be people already on the highway network, for example they might have been heading off the Island to do their food shop anyway.

‘The majority of trips to our store won’t be new trips, just diverted ones.’

Hayling councillor, Andy Lenaghan, said: ‘I’m a regular Lidl shopper and I would like to see one on Hayling but I’m not sure it’s in the right place.

‘There’s a lot of support for it but of course those who are objecting have genuine reasons for their objections, such as the loss of a greenfield site and the traffic issues.

‘The council will have to balance the pros and cons of both sides.

‘The creation of jobs has got to be a good thing for the Island though. There’s a lot of good points with the idea.’

Chairwoman of Hayling Island Residents’ Association, Anne Skennerton, said: ‘There appear to be many in favour of having a local discount competitor to Hayling’s current larger retail stores, but we don’t know if Rookery Field is the most suitable site given the inevitable frequency of its use by traffic throughout the week.’ ‘Its location at the same roundabout as a local school, a holiday camp entrance and the only road on and off the Island for Hayling’s urban south seems unwise given that the objective is to reduce the A3023’s existing congestion. This will be exacerbated during the long holiday season.

‘In my personal opinion, a more central location that also services other retail outlets needs to be found.’