Lee Collinson’s date back on calendar for city folk song club

Lee Collinson’s rescheduled Chichester Folk Song gig will be on Monday, January 30 after illness forced a cancellation on January 16.

Club spokesman Kerry Manning said: “Lee had to cancel on the 16 due to ill health, the winter bug which decimated a large swathe of the populace over the festive period. Though now in much improved health, his voice had not yet returned to full strength, but will be well up to standard by the time of the re-arranged performance on January 30.

“He was really disappointed to let the folk club down as he was looking forward to being reunited with one of the formative clubs of his early career. He last guested at the club 16 years ago and has a host of great new material we need to hear. Certainly anything from his new punk-shanty group repertoire will be something very fresh to our ears, and his fantastic guitar virtuosity will not have diminished either.

“From the earliest age Lee has been blessed with fingers capable of guitar-playing beyond mere mortals. His solo career began in 1987 after experiencing life as a lead guitarist in a number of rock bands. His impact was immediate, captivating audiences at folk clubs and festivals, reaching the BBC Young Folk finals – twice, touring in a trio with Keith Hancock and Clive Gregson, and forging a successful solo career with his eclectic repertoire comprising folk in all of its forms. His albums, co-produced by Dave Swan, feature guest appearances from the likes of Christine Collister, Barb Jungr and Tom McConville and his career has taken him all over the world.

“Lee can switch from contemporary and traditional folk, to 50s style, blues and jazz. He started out by playing in rock band Cloud Nine, the duo Richard III and then another rock band Typically Max. In 1987, Collinson embarked upon a solo career and was twice a finalist in BBC Radio’s Young Tradition Award.”

The club meets every Monday at The Chichester Inn, West Street, Chichester. Open from 7.30; club starts at 8.15pm.

Call 01243 781866 for further details.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.