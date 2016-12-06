Landlady of ‘lifeline’ pub scoops community award

A Hayling Island publican has won an award for her outstanding fundraising achievements.

Hayley Wallage, who runs the Lifeboat Inn on Hayling’s Seafront, scooped the regional prize in the Enterprise Community Heroes awards, after raising thousands of pounds for local charities.

Now she has been handed £1,000 from Enterprise Inns to invest back into community-focused initiatives.

To win the award Hayley had to show she had gone beyond the call of duty.

She has supported the local RNLI with donations from a weekly meat raffle and other collections at the pub. And in September she initiated a local Alzheimer’s Memory Walk.

Hayley runs several groups from the pub including a coffee morning to enable lonely people to meet new faces in a friendly environment.

In addition to her pub work, she is also a member of a team of four people who help run a junior theatre group giving young people a chance to shine.

Hayley said: ‘We at the Lifeboat Inn were very proud to receive our award. To some people, their local pub is a lifeline, people that live alone can come in and have a chat or read the paper. They can make friends and are able to become part of a wider circle.’

Havant MP Alan Mr Mak applauded Hayley for her work and added: ‘A good local pub is far more than just four walls and a bar. The Lifeboat Inn symbolises everything that is great about the community spirit so often on display across Hayling Island.’

“Hayley is an outstanding and inspirational community leader, and she fully deserved to win this award. I look forward to hearing about the good causes that she will no doubt put this money towards.”

The Lifeboat Inn is an Enterprise Inn pub and Divisional Director Matthew Whiting said the standard of entries to the competition had been “incredibly high”.