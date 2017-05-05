Island’s artists will showcase their work

It’s all hands on deck for this year’s Hayling arts trail on May 13 and 14.

Pick up a brochure, with maps, from Mike Peacock’s studio in Elm Grove, the library opposite, and many other sites.

Be prepared to explore the whole of the Island, from Northney to West Town, to Sandy Point, to discover a fabulous view, a secret garden and a lovely venue.

Whatever your interest, there are artists new and old, happy to share their enthusiasm with you.

Photography, paintings, sculpture, jewellery and ceramics are well represented, with individual artists and art groups showing that people on Hayling enjoy their creative life, and want to encourage others to do the same.

Textiles have a strong presence this year. The Island Piecemakers, in Webb Lane, are a group of 50 who enjoy working with fabric, meet regularly and support various charities, including the neo natal unit at QA hospital, with their lovely quilts.

Jane Dudley will be showing her bespoke textile accessories and art work at the community centre, as well as curating a mini taster exhibition at the library.

Wendy Ellerbey and Carole Giles produce hand painted silk scarves and cards and can be found at Northney Farm Tea Rooms alongside six other stalls. There will be some wonderful colours and textures to enjoy.

And talking of colours, Katie Williamson’s exuberant crochet work is a joy to behold, spread out on the old boat in her garden tucked away near the shore of Langstone Harbour.

Andrea Leggett and Keith Tester of Kanda Images are long-time contributors to the trail’s organisation. They use photography in an alternative way.

In the studio, they photograph flowers like Hollywood stars, then once the ideal image is ready it is sent to a specialist fabric printer who prints it onto silk satin.

When the finished silk is returned it is always a delight as the satin has a wonderfully metallic quality. These items can be viewed in their home studio on the Maydays Arts Trail.

Keith and Andrea also make Flashman bow ties from limited edition fabrics including Harris tweed. All are hand finished here on Hayling Island.

We’re sorry we can’t mention everybody but our brochures allow one image and 30 words and so cannot possibly do justice to the enormous variety of work you’ll find.

Do some homework by visiting www.maydaysartstrail.co.uk and our Facebook page.

Plan your day, explore, enjoy and be pleasantly surprised.

Don’t forget the Havant area arts trail will then take place on the following weekend of May 20 and 21.