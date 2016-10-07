Is SEO dead?

With all the hype and focus on social media, you might be forgiven for believing that search engine optimisation is no longer important.

However, search engines are increasingly doing a good job of delivering trustworthy relevant results when people search for information. This is good news for consumers and also good news for businesses trying to attract more search traffic, because the following SEO best practices really haven’t changed, and are still highly effective.

Graham Buchanan, managing director WSI Internet Consulting

1. Keyword Research

Choosing the right keywords is still a critical part of any SEO strategy and it puts the right foundation in place to build upon.

2. Competitive Analysis

Studying and learning from competitors who are ahead of you in search results can give a clearer picture of the effort required to match or overtake them.

WSI's Seven steps to certain SEO success

3. Website Optimisation

The primary goal of on-site optimisation techniques is to help the search engines easily understand what your website is about so they can index or categorise it correctly.

4. Address Domain Authority

A major SEO factor is the strength of your domain, meaning the number and quality of websites, blogs, social media portals and directories that link back to your site.

5. Content Strategy

Consistently creating high quality content is still by far the best way to rank well in search engine results, with the emphasis being on quality over quantity.

6. Social Media Strategy

The amount of social signals associated with your content is an indicator of how valuable your content is to your users and a reflection of your industry authority.

7. Measure, Report, Improve

Measuring progress is also critical to a successful search strategy as detailed reporting allows you to make informed decisions before making improvements.

A flexible approach to search engine optimisation will mean you can apply the appropriate search marketing strategies to reach more customers and increase sales.

If you want to know how a flexible SEO strategy could work for your business, get in touch.

