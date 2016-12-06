Housing reprieve - but fight goes on

Campaigners have welcomed a rethink on housebuilding - but insist the battle to protect Hayling from overcrowding isn’t over.

Sites that had been earmarked for development on the Island as part of Havant Borough Council’s draft local plan have now been classed as having ‘uncertain potential’.

It means plans to build more than 550 new homes on Rook Farm, off St Mary’s Road, and Station Road, have been stalled.

HBC’s cabinet approved the change and agreed that better infrastructure must be provided alongside future housing. The full council will meet on December 7 to decide if the draft local plan should now be adopted.

Some 11,250 homes must be built in the Havant area by 2036 to meet government targets amidst a national shortage of housing.

Council leader, Michael Cheshire, said HBC will lobby MPs including Havant’s Alan Mak, as well as housing minister Gavin Barwell, to acknowledge the need for essential infrastructure.

Cllr Cheshire said: ‘We are doing our level best to communicate with people with the ultimate power in central government.’

Hayling councillor, Leah Turner, said an up to date local plan was the only way of protecting the Island from ‘speculative development proposals’ and welcomed an infrastructure review.

She added: ‘Hayling with its one road on and off really is a special case. Hence HBC officers designating our sites as having uncertain potential.’

But campaign groups, including the Save Our Island group and Hayling Island Residents’ Association (HIRA), fear concerns over the Island’s capacity to cope with more homes will be brushed aside. They insist that Islanders must play a key role in developing the infrastructure review.

Dave Parham, from Save Our Island, said: ‘The withdrawal of the Hayling sites from the early release list is welcome, but the challenge to come is massive and not helped by HBC planning department’s very late decision to incorporate the essential infrastructure. It should have started as part of the core strategy in 2012.

Our MPs, including Alan Mak, must now stand up and be counted to prevent a possible collapse of our local government if HBC is considered non-compliant and the Inspectorate takes control.’