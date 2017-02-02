HIRA report with Anne Skennerton

Both the Save Our Island group and HIRA are pleased that Havant Borough Council (HBC) and Hampshire County Council (HCC) will meet with us and a few others to discuss the way forward regarding Hayling’s infrastructure review.

We have pushed hard for this review to take place following the creation of Havant’s Local Plan and the councils must now listen to those on the Island who have detailed knowledge of the problems.

Prior to further development we need to be assured that our drainage, utilities, sea defence and roads can sustain us and the increased housing, schools and medical facilities.

Whilst utility companies such as Southern and Portsmouth Water know that they must provide all necessary infrastructure, local householders, plumbers and employees experience ongoing problems even now.

Some people express the view that Islanders have a choice.Either the Island remains a sleepy backwater or it becomes a built up suburb of what has been proposed as a Solent City extending to Southampton.

Realistically, many also realise that if it is possible to build extensively on Hayling, there will be no choice.House-building is viewed by mainstream politicians as a vote winner because it provides for a grateful electorate and is a source of instant employment.

But where is Hayling’s employment? The current price of major developers’ houses surely far exceeds those employed by Hayling’s leisure industry.

Working from home is attractive but even then people need to leave their homes in connection with work so the road network is vital, whether for bikes or cars.

The intriguing question is how politicians – and the public – can reconcile Hayling’s current attraction as a green and pleasant holiday destination with great watersports facilities and winding leafy lanes, with a likely 1,400 increase in homes and their corresponding traffic and daily family needs.

The speakers at our next public meeting on Thursday, February 16, are the RNLI’s Brian Masters and Graham Raines. The meeting starts at 7.30pm and, in a change from the usual location of the URC hall, will be held at the RNLI Hall, Bracklesham Road near the sailing club.

