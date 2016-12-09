Heartbreak will spur Eugene on

Devastated Eugene Scardifield is hoping to use his grief to help others as he prepares to take on a mammoth bike ride.

The 38-year-old of Restawyle Avenue, Hayling, will raise awareness and money for the charity that supported his family after his brother Michael was murdered.

Forty-year-old Michael was strangled by his friend Martin Birchall in May, 2015.

‘It has been tough, really tough,’ said Eugene.

‘We have been helped as a family by SAMM, which stands for Support After Murder And Manslaughter.

‘Without their help and support it would have been a lot harder and a lot tougher.

‘The trouble is that even though they are a national charity, they’re relatively unheard of.

‘That means there are people out there suffering unnecessarily.’

Eugene, a gas engineer, will cycle more than 200 miles from Hayling to Crewe in September.

Rose Dixon, from SAMM, said: ‘I’m amazed that people like Eugene, who are absolutely floored by this awful bereavement, can pick themselves up and do something so they can help others.

‘I’m in awe of them.’

Birchall was sentenced to a minimum 18 years in jail following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court in February.

Eugene has already been sponsored by several Island businesses including Funland Hayling Island, Studio 6, Temptrol Air Conditioning, and D-Star Racewear.

To follow his training go to facebook.com/Cycle-forMichael-311315285909349/

To donate go to mydonate. bt.com/fundraisers/eugenescardifield1