Hayling RNLI report

Although Hayling lifeboats have been called out to rescue those in trouble only 55 times in 2016, there have been some critical incidents that the crews have had to deal with.

On average over the past few years we have been out to around 80 incidents per year, but possibly the weather in 2016, with fine but windy conditions, has seen less activity on the water.

The bulk of the call-outs were in the summer with just over 50 per cent of the incidents in June, July and August.

Most of these were leisure related, with lots of people on the beaches of Hayling and West Wittering, so there was an increase in people rather than vessels needing help.

Motor boats and yachts in trouble account for 17 rescues, mainly because of engine problems or running aground inside the harbour.

They have been towed to safety in one of our marinas, but some of these, especially smaller motor boats, have not been prepared for trouble and lack radio, phones or clothing to cope with being stranded late in the day on a mud-bank, and even lifejackets.

Three of the ‘shouts’ were in response to mayday calls for assistance.

A lady slipped and broke her ankle as she was mooring her yacht to a pontoon. Although she was made safe on the pontoon we needed to assist in her transfer onto Dell Quay on a basket stretcher as access was difficult.

An elderly man became in dire need of medical assistance early one morning having spent the night on board his anchored yacht.

Although we were quickly on the scene an ambulance was not available for some 45 minutes so we took him to the lifeboat station where we met our highly experienced station paramedic.

He was able to give immediate help and then took the casualty to hospital in his own car.

Finally a sailor had a heart attack having been anchored overnight in the harbour and we reached him within minutes of the call.

CPR was given and NHS teams attended.

He was transferred to the shore and further emergency resuscitation attempted but sadly, despite our medical help and that of the other crash teams, the man did not survive.

We have helped many others including windsurfers, kite-surfers, kayakers and sailing dinghies.

We have rescued young and old from sandbanks and looked for missing children and adults, two of the adults being suspected suicide attempts.

All ended happily but one we ‘missed’ was a reported howling dog on a mud bank in the north of the harbour. We searched for some time but found nothing! Perhaps this has to become a legend as the Chichester Harbour phantom dog?

Thanks to all our crew for the work they have done in 2016 saving lives, and all at the lifeboat station wish you a safe and happy new year.