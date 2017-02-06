Hayling crime writer will go under the spotlight at festival

Two of the south’s leading crime writers will come under interrogation at a literary festival.

Hayling’s Pauline Rowson and Graham Hurley both set their page turners in Portsmouth.

They will be cross-examined about how they research their novels by former criminal barrister and crime author Diana Bretherick at Portsmouth Central Library as part of Portsmouth BookFest.

Diana will attempt to get to grips with why they both chose the waterfront city as the setting for their fiction.

There will also be plenty of time for the audience to put their questions to the authors. The panel debate will be followed by a book signing.

Pauline, who has lived at North Hayling for almost 30 years, was raised in Portsmouth, a city which she shares with her flawed and rugged sailing detective, Andy Horton, who appears in 13 crime novels. The latest, Lethal Waves, will be published later this month by Severn House.

Her crime novels have been translated into several languages and the Andy Horton books have been optioned by Lime Pictures, makers of Channel 4’s Hollyoaks, who are hoping to bring the enigmatic detective to the television screens.

Pauline said: ‘It’s going to be a fascinating debate between myself and Graham.

‘Although we both set our detective novels in Portsmouth and the surrounding area, we have our own style of writing, our detectives are very different personalities and perhaps we also see the city in different ways.’

Graham Hurley is the author of the DI Joe Faraday and DC Paul Winter crime novels which have been adapted into a French television series.

The event, which will be followed by a book signing, takes place on March 4.

BookFest is organised by staff at Portsmouth City Council’s library service and Hayling Island Bookshop and runs from February 13 until March 4.

To buy tickets, which cost £8, pop into Central Library or call (023) 9268 8037.