Goals for gifts

A netball club spread joy across the Island by holding a fundraising event to buy presents for local children.

The Hayling Blueberries Netball Club used their sport to support St Andrew’s Church, which is in contact with families who struggle financially throughout the year and who are under increased pressure at Christmas.

Hayling College donated the use of the hall for the event and men were also invited to play.

It was a great fun evening and everyone paid to play and purchased raffle tickets to raise £170 which purchased 10 presents for the children.

To join the club, which takes players from age seven and of all experience and ability, please contact Hayley via the Hayling Blueberries Facebook page or on 07866-169801.

