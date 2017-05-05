Garden is now a place to enjoy

Enthusiastic volunteers have been busy most Sunday mornings, putting in some 200 hours to date preparing all the beds ready for planting.

Since Havant Borough Council granted us the licence to carry out work at the Coastguard Community Garden, opposite the coastguard station on Hayling Island, much work has been done.

With great excitement we spent two Sundays in March planting a wide variety of shrubs of various textures and colours and the work of the winter is there for all to see.

All the shrubs chosen are hardy evergreen varieties which are resistant to the strong salt-laden winds.

A small herb garden has been planted in one corner which will be for the benefit of residents once it is established.

The lavender which was planted early last summer was cut in the autumn by one of our volunteers who made lavender bags for us all.

It has been astonishing to discover how the previous neglected state of this garden caused such concern and how appreciative passers by are to see this sea front garden being regenerated.

We are so grateful for the generous donations from the Hayling Lions, Waitrose and the Conservation Volunteers who gave a donation towards tools.

Our thanks also go to Hayling councillor, Michael Wilson, who supported our planting with a donation from the Havant Borough councillors’ community fund, which has helped to make our project possible.