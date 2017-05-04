From Goldie to Rolf Harris: Your suggestions for Dacorum’s acting and TV stars

It was the announcement that divided a community. Celebrity, history and the secret service were all involved in a debate, with passionate arguments on both sides.

OK, OK, perhaps we are over-exaggerating a little. But the James Bond debate has continued in Hemel.

In last week’s Gazette we reported that 007 himself, Sir Roger Moore, lived in Leverstock Green during the 1960s when he was making his name in The Saint.

But remarkably Mr Moore Tweeted us directly to deny this common claim, succinctly telling us: “I never lived in Hemel Hempstead.”

Not all readers wanted to believe him.

“He lived on the Leighton Buzzard Road just after the two mini-roundabouts, past Edlesborough,” reckoned Leebay Mills, whilst Austin Havell told us: “My grandad sold him a Volvo from Pillings in the 60s.

“My grandad worked for Kevin Pilling the bloke who started Pillings.”

We reported on Roger’s Hemelite history as part of a round-up of film stars who have come from Dacorum, and asked you for your suggestions of local acting stars.

You did not disappoint us.

Continuing the Bond theme, drum ’n’ bass star Goldie apparently lives in Tring. Apart from his musical career he has been in various films including Snatch and The World Is Not Enough – thanks to Sarah Maggs for that one.

Meanwhile the gorgeous Talulah Riley is also once of this parish. After growing up in Hemel Hempstead she now jetsets around the globe, appearing in films such as the St Trinian’s series and Inception, plus the TV show Westworld.

Jayne Smith Parks mentioned Claire Skinner, Hemel-born and best-known for BBC’s Outnumbered.

The much-loved Lesley Garrett was mentioned by Curtis James Carter as having lived in Tring before she was famous, alongside the less fondly remembered Rolf Harris (once of Berkhamsted). Lesley is of course singer–songwriter, musician, broadcaster and all-round media personality.

And Jeff Naylor and Aimee Hill both reminisced about Caroline Quentin, the comedian and actress who made her name with Men Behaving Badly.