Footballers sign a lucrative deal

Players from an over-50s walking football club have signed their very first sponsorship deal.

Emsworth & Hayling Walking Football Club will get new kits, match balls and training bibs after attracting the support of a coffee shop chain.

The walking football club formed in June 2014 to give people no longer able to keep up with the physical demands of traditional 11 or 5-a-side game a chance to keep playing.

And nowcoffee giant Costa has recognised the club’s appeal - and will even help them stage their very first tournament.

Club founder Steve Savage said: ‘We’re delighted Cowplain’s new Costa store has decided to sponsor our club.

‘It not only demonstrates huge support for our sport and the benefits it brings, including exercise, fitness, health, confidence, friendship and new skills, but also for the wider community in Cowplain.

‘We wish the Costa team much success with their new store.’

Costa’s operations manager Matt Coulthard said: ‘We want to embed ourselves as part of the community and what better way to do that than involve ourselves with our local walking football club?

‘As well as providing new kits and equipment, we look forward to sponsoring the inaugural Costa Cup, a walking football tournament being hosted by the club on November 20, featuring teams from across the region.