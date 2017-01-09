Search

Fond memories of Quo rocker Rick

Rock star Rick Parfitt’s death has sparked memories of his early days on Hayling Island.

The Status Quo guitarist, who died on Christmas Eve at the age of 68, spent a season performing at a holiday camp on the Island before finding international fame.

The rocker lived above the Hudson bar in the early 1960s at Mill Rythe Holiday Village, when it was a Sunshine Holiday Camp. He was in a band called The Highlights with the Harrison Sisters, Jean and Gloria.

Five years ago, Rick visited Hayling with a film crew for a movie about the life and times of Status Quo.

The Harrison Sisters joined him to reminisce about the camp.