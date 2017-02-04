Fitness friends

A fitness instructor has marked 20 years of putting members of a tennis club through their paces.

Bruce Gordon has been helping Islanders lose weight, tone up, stay in shape and get fit with a range of weekly fitness classes.

A celebration dinner took place at Seacourt to honour Bruce’s contribution.

Bruce was presented with a gift, a comical poem written for the occasion and a celebration cake made by Nicola Barham.

He has been running his exercise sessions alongside his day job and believes fitness is also about having fun.

Some attendees have been coming for years and firm friendships have been made. “Bruce is an excellent instructor, focused on building fitness, with safety in mind but at the same time, ensuring the classes are fun. He has made a difference to a lot of people’s lives and it was really nice to celebrate his 20 years teaching on the Island.” Joanna Young

FIT 2 FIT classes run weekly at Seacourt Tennis Club so check out their website for more information www.seacourt.com