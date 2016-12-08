Festive treats in store for groups

Hayling’s Lions have spread a little love this Christmas - by handing out money to fund festive meals for Islanders.

The Lions have donated a cheque for £250 to five different groups in order to pay for the treat. Each of the chosen groups is run by volunteers.

The Lions work hard to raise money for charitable causes across Hayling all year and the Christmas cheques are just one of the ways in which they share out the proceeds.

The five clubs to have benefitted this year are Age Concern’s luncheon club, the Over 80s Friday luncheon club, the Daisy Chain Club, The Young at Heart Club and a group that helps those who are blind or partially sighted.

n The Age Concern luncheon club meets three times a week at the Sunnyside Hall, Webb Lane. On Mondays there is a drop-in coffee morning then on Tuesdays and Thursdays there is lunch.

The lunches are cooked by volunteers and three of the Lions are among the volunteer drivers for the bus.

n The Over 80s Friday luncheon club is organised every week in the Hayling Island Community Centre from 11am – 1.30 pm.

Ann Louth is responsible for morning activities followed by lunch cooked on site by volunteers.

n The Daisy Chain Club is a social club for senior citizens run by Lyn George at the Community Centre every Wednesday afternoon. As well as meeting friends, and making new ones, there are also guest speakers and outings.

n The Young at Heart Club meets at the URC hall in Mengham on alternate Wednesdays. This is also a social occasion with activities such as crafts or visiting speakers.

n The club for those who are blind or partially sighted is run by Linda Standen in the Community Centre on alternate Mondays from 2pm– 4.30pm and is a useful forum for discussing, and getting support with, problems.

Meanwhile, the Lions will be out and about across Hayling this month with the Santa sleigh. Log on to www.haylinglions.org.uk to check the routes.

Last month the Lions helped Katy Spendlowe by giving her a new reclining chair.

At the press of a button Katy can sit up, lie down, put her feet up or be assisted in getting out of the chair.

The chair was passed to the Lions by a man who bought it for his late wife.

the Lions to find a new home for it. This is a very

good example of how Islanders help each other and enable the Lions to

help people in need.