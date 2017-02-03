Fair promises to boost vital links

Jobseekers will be able to meet prospective employers at a careers fair hosted by Hayling’s MP.

The Havant Jobs, Apprenticeships and Careers Fair will return on Friday, March 3 for a second year.

Organised by MP Alan Mak, the popular event is set to be bigger and better with more than a thousand jobs, apprenticeships and roles on offer.

The fair is supported by the Havant Job Centre who will be offering advice on the day.

Specialist workshops will also be provided by the National Careers Service on CV building and interview techniques.

And representatives from dozens of industries from both the public and private sectors will be on hand to offer jobs and advice.

With around 100 exhibitors, the event will take place at Havant Leisure Centre from 10am to 4pm and is free for anybody living in the Havant constituency – which includes Hayling Island and Langstone.

Friends, family, parents and guardians of young people are also encouraged to attend.

The Islander and sister paper The News are supporting the event.

Mr Mak said: ‘We’re fortunate to have low unemployment locally, but we should never be complacent and should be aiming to get everyone into work, an apprenticeship or training.

‘I am also keen to showcase some of the excellent employers we have locally, such as Hayling’s Medina Joinery who exhibited last year.

‘A strong local economy is my top priority, and more jobs means rising living standards, growing investment and successful local businesses. I encourage anyone who is thinking about changing career, looking for work or considering an apprenticeship to come along on the day and find out more.’

There is still space for exhibitors. Business wishing to get involved should email alan.mak.mp@parliament.uk