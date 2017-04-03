Emergency day will raise awareness of our services

Islanders will be able to show their support for the vital work carried out by our emergency services at a 999 awareness day this summer.

Police, fire and ambulance services will all take part in the day, alongside the RNLI, Coastguard, Community First Responders (CFR) and others.

Those taking part will stage displays and talk to the public about their work.

The event will be staged on Saturday, August 19, from 10am until 4pm next to the Ferry Boat Inn.

The pub has donated the use of its car park for the day and the event will be free to attend.

The awareness day will be held in place of the traditional full-scale 999 Emergency Services Day which will not take place this year due to financial constraints.

The awareness day is being organised by Hayling’s CFR’s and will be a great chance for those taking part to raise money for their associated charities.

There will be free transport from Beachlands to the ferry.