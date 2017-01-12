Donations fund fifth defibrillator

A life-saving device is up and running on Hayling - taking the total number of emergency defibrillators on the Island to five.

The new public access defibrillator has been positioned outside the West Town Inn in Station Road.

The pub will meet the annual cost of the electricity to provide light and heat to the unit 24 hours a day.

Public access defibrillators are a key link in the chain of survival - early defibrillation substantially increases the chance of survival in cardiac arrest, which can strike anyone at any time.

Richard Coates, from Hayling’s Community First Responders (CFR), said training and empowering the public to use defibrillators and perform CPR more than doubles a patient’s chance of survival.

He added: ‘It is the donations the public kindly provide that have enabled the addition of public access defibrillators to be permanently positioned across the Island.’

Over the Christmas period the West Town Inn was busy fundraising for the Hayling Community Responders so that more defibrillators can be provided across the Island.

Hayling CFR’s have responded to more than 1,000 emergency calls in 2016.

Richard said: ‘Over both the Christmas and New Year there were CFR’s on call as there will be over the whole of 2017.

‘We try to cover 24 hours a day should we be needed and, while we hope we did not have to call on you over the holidays, as we are one group of people you do not want knocking on your door, we do hope to see you at the many public events we will be attending with our public relations trailer throughout the year.’