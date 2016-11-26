Do you know how to keep your dog warm this winter?

Dog owners are being urged to take extra care over their pet’s grooming this winter to help ensure they’re comfortable.

As the cold weather sets in dogs can face a number of problems if not well looked after.

To prevent this Pets at Home’s Groom Room have released a top five list of things for dog owners to look out for during the cold weather

A spokesman for the Groom Room said: “Winter can be harsh on our skin, lips and hair, and it’s no different for our pets. Cold and windy weather, snow and ice and central heating can all have a major impact on your pet’s health and wellbeing.

“As well as helping create a strong bond, being well groomed has enormous health benefits for your furry friend. Grooming offers the opportunity to check for any potential problems such as fleas, ticks, skin conditions or lumps, plus, regular grooming stimulates blood supply to the skin - meaning a healthier and shinier coat.”

1. Bath time: Like humans, you might think your dog needs extra warming baths in the winter. After muddy walks, baths can help their coats remain clean and fluffy, but you must make sure they’re completely dry before going outside – particularly for smaller breeds with shorter fur.

2.Paws: Grit scattered on pavements during icy and snowy conditions can lead to complications such as dehydration if your dog ingests it when they groom themselves. Paws can also dry and crack during winter weather, so make sure you clean and dry your pet’s paws after every walk.

3.Nails: Winter conditions mean that your dog’s nails naturally wear down much less. Keep your dog’s nails trimmed, as this can help their grip on icy and snowy walks. If you struggle with nail clipping, pop into the Groom Room where a trained professional will sort those nails out in no time.

4.Flea control: Many owners may assume that colder weather means no more fleas, but damp weather and an increased use of central heating in your home means that fleas and ticks can thrive. Check your dog for any unwanted visitors and make sure you keep up your flea treatment routine.

5.Haircuts: Your dog doesn’t need a longer coat in winter to keep it warm. Most pets spend the winter snuggled up inside our warm houses, so it’s more important to ensure your pet has regular trims. Keep your dog’s coat in top condition by brushing daily to remove tangles, dirt and dead hair, and to increase skin circulation and distribute oil.

