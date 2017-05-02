Divers get ready to launch wreck rescue

A £2m rescue mission to save the remains of an important shipwreck off the coast of Hayling is about to begin.

Divers will begin excavating the wreck of the 18th century warship HMS Invincible this month in a bid to recover important artefacts before they are taken by the tides.

Recovered items will then go on display to the public for the first time at Portsmouth’s National Museum of the Royal Navy.

The three-year project will be paid for using money from the Libor fund - a pot of cash stripped from corrupt bankers.

Dan Pascoe will lead the team and said: ‘This is a great opportunity to save what’s left of the starboard side, otherwise it would get washed away.

‘As it is in such shallow water, the sand has washed over it and it’s exposed to stormy weather. It’s a huge wreck and there’s still much to learn from it.’

The ship was the first to bear the Invincible name and was seen as a trailblazer, paving the way for the design of the warships of the future.

In 1758 the 74-gun vessel ran aground at Horse Tail Sands while on her way to Canada to fight the French.

She was rediscovered in 1979 by Hayling divers John Broomhead, Melvin Goten, Arthur Mack and John Bingeman and the friends spent years investigating the wreck.

But Invincible was placed on the at-risk register in 2013 after parts of the ship became exposed.

Recent finds from the ship include rigging and musket balls. If more funding can be found, Mr Pascoe hopes to be able to one day raise a whole section of the ship to go on display at the museum.