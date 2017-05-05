Dauntless adventure

Pupils at Mengham Junior School enjoyed a chance to meet the Royal Navy when they stepped on board HMS Dauntless.

Youngsters from Year 4 took part in the trip as part of their English topic work.

During their visit, they were shown around the ship’s nine different decks. A visit to the bridge allowed them to see where the ship is steered from and they were delighted to be able to sit in the captain’s chair. At the end of the trip they were all given a goodie bag.

Pupils, Nicole Rabone and Ashley Lewis, said: ‘Overall, our favourite part of the trip was visiting the control room which is where they can fire missiles up to 70 miles. What an amazing trip.’