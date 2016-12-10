Daisies are springing up all over Hayling

A firm which offers transport to the elderly and mobility-impaired has expanded to cater for growing demand.

Driving Miss Daisy UK opened its new branch at the Hayling Island Community Centre, which also covers Emsworth, Langstone and Havant.

The service offers transport for the elderly and anyone who is unable to drive, while helping customers stay independent.

The drivers also help users in and out of the car, assist with their shopping and even accompany them on outings.

User Peter Derham, 78, says that the service’s help has been ‘invaluable’ since the death of his wife.

‘Driving Miss Daisy has changed my life, I’ve been able to do so many things,’ he said.

‘I feel as though my life has been transformed and I am no longer lonely or finding life dificult.’

Another user, Pat Webb, 83, says the service has been useful for hospital visits.

‘The Daisies are friendly and helpful and they stay with you throughout the visit,’ she added.

Tina Webb, the owner of Driving Miss Daisy’s Hayling branch, said the launch brought the community together to acknowledge a need for keeping its residents ‘mobile, independent and socially engaged’.

She said: ‘The pre-booked service will give those Hayling Islanders who do not drive or have mobility issues a way of staying connected and getting around, whether they are children or older persons, and give peace of mind to families who use us.’