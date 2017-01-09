Crackers and congas bring joy

New friends were made when two parties were thrown for those who would otherwise have spent Christmas on their own.

More than 50 people enjoyed a Christmas Day dinner thanks to the kindness of volunteers who gave up their own time to put a smile on someone else’s face.

And a further 45 people turned out for a Boxing Day tea as the festive celebrations continued.

Both events took place at Hayling Island Community Centre and were organised by Maggie Shelton.

This is the third year that the parties have taken place for the Island’s elderly.

‘Everyone had a really good time,’ said Maggie.

‘We had some lovely entertainment, everyone had a drink and they all joined in.

‘I turned round at one point to see we’d got a wheelchair conga going on. It was a lot of fun.’

Leftover food from both events was donated to local charities for the homeless and everyone went home with a goody bag.