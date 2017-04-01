COUNTY NEWS VIDEO: Farewell to Sussex lifeboat station

The very final launch from a Sussex lifeboat station has taken place today (Saturday).

Large crowds watched the Selsey lifeboat Voluntary Worker launch for the last time from the current boathouse before it is demolished.

The boathouse and slipway was built in 1958 at a cost of more than £75,000.

The 110-metre gangway was built using steel and timber decking and the boathouse was reinforced concrete with a steel slipway on concrete piles.

The boathouse became operational in April 1960 and was officially opened by the Duke of Richmond and Gordon in July that year.

During the 57 years three different classes of lifeboats have operated from the boathouse.

During that time, several other lifeboats have launched from the station whilst on relief duties.

Since 1960 Selsey lifeboats have launched from the current boathouse 972 times and assisted more than 850 people.

