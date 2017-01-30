COUNTY NEWS: Man dies after major sea search off the Sussex coast

A man was rescued from the sea after a huge search operation off the Sussex coast by emergency services last night (January 29), but later died in hospital.

More than 50 members of the emergency services were called out to the seafront at the Kings Road Arches in Brighton from the RNLI, Shoreham and Newhaven Coastguard, Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue, and the ambulance service.

(Photograph: Eddie Mitchell)

Crews on the grounds worked alongside those on the RNLI lifeboat and coastguard helicopter to search for a man in rough seas.

It is believed the man was pulled from the sea near the Palace Pier, but later died in hospital.

