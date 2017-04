Motorists are being warned of delays on a busy stretch of road next week.

The A23 between Pease Pottage and Patcham will be shut from Monday April 3 for five nights as vegetation is cleared along the route.

Various slip road closures will be in place in both directions overnight, between 8pm and 6am and clearly signed diversions will be in place via the next available junction. Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of April.