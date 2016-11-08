Councillors can give cash boosts to groups

Community groups will be able to benefit from a new grant scheme launched by Havant Borough Council.

All of the borough’s councillors will have £1,000 to distribute to local projects and initiatives.

Each councillor has been allocated funding for them to award to voluntary and not-for-profit organisations within, or that benefit, their ward with grants of either £100 or £200 being available.

Organisations that may benefit from the new Community Grant Scheme can approach their ward councillor and apply for funding.

The grant scheme aims to ensure that communities can fund what is specifically important in their area.

The scheme will be piloted for the remainder of this financial year and if successful, will be factored into the budget-making process early in the New Year.

Councillor Leah Turner said: ‘There are many excellent groups throughout the borough who work hard to support local communities and people in need.

‘With so many excellent groups working hard we are always faced with difficult decisions when considering funding applications.

‘With this new scheme each councillor will be able to make a difference within their own wards.’

To find out more call Katie Bone, community officer, on 023 9244 6495.