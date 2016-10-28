COUNTY NEWS: Sussex teen’s scary makeover

Eastbourne facepainter by Kenzie Murray SUS-161028-100207001

A teenager who wants to be a professional facepainter has been honing her skills in the run up to Hallowe’en.

Thirteen-year-old Kenzie Murray, who hopes to work in the theatre with her special effects work, did the make up on Ellie Quantrill.

Kenzie’s work was captured during a photo shoot by Adrian Bradbury at the Big Studio in the Old Print Works in Commercial Road, Eastbourne, this week.

