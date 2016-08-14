COUNTY NEWS: Man charged after double fatal hit and run in Sussex

A man arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run in Sussex has been charged to appear at court.

Police were called to Bolsover Road in Eastbourne at about 9.34pm on Friday (August 12) following reports a black Seat Leon had collided with a silver Volkswagen Polo, which then collided into two parked cars – a blue BMW 330d and a grey Audi A3.

The driver of the Polo – a 48-year-old woman from Eastbourne – and the passenger – a 46-year-old man from Uckfield – were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers conducted a search of the area and arrested a man in Grand Parade at about 12.05am on Saturday (August 13).

Jodan Hunt, 23, of Hobart Quay, Eastbourne, is charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision. He has been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (August 15) from 10am.

Sergeant Dan Pitcher, of the East Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said, “This has been a fast moving investigation into a tragic hit and run collision. Trained officers are working with the families of the deceased, offering support and guidance.

“In addition to this, officers have gathered evidence which has resulted in the driver being arrested, interviewed and subsequently charged.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has assisted police with enquiries, however I am still very keen to hear from anyone who may have information concerning the collision, or who saw the Seat Leon prior to the collision.

“Please contact appeal.collision@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Operation Harfield.”

