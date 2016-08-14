COUNTY NEWS: Body found in burning van in Sussex cemetery

A body has been discovered in a van found burning in a Sussex cemetery today (Sunday).

Police and fire crews were called to Willingdon Cemetery in Gorringe Valley Road, Eastbourne.

No further details have been released but it has been confirmed a body that a body was inside.

Emergency services and a police guard at still at the scene.

