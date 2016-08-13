BREAKING COUNTY NEWS: Man dies in A21 crash

A 37-year-old man has died following yesterday’s crash on the A21 at Sedlescombe.

The man from St Leonards was driving a silver Ford Fiesta travelling southbound towards Hastings when his vehicle came into collision with a Volvo Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV), driven northbound by a 39-year-old man from Battle, at about 3.27pm on Friday (August 12), on the A21 at Kent Street, Sedlescombe.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Sadly, as a result of the collision, the driver of the Ford Fiesta died at the scene. The HGV driver was uninjured.

“The road remained closed at the junctions of Moat Lane and Blackbrooks Garden Centre for five hours while officers from the Roads Policing Unit examined the scene and the vehicles were recovered.

“Firefighters, paramedics and the air ambulance were also in attendance.”

Witnesses are asked to contact collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Operation Aston.

Photo by Dan Jessup.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.