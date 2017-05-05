Club is ready to welcome you in

A free fun day will be staged in a bid to entice more Hayling families to get out on the water.

Mengeham Rythe Sailing Club will offer taster sessions in everything from sailing to kayaking.

All activities will be free and the fun kicks-off at 11am on Saturday, May 13.

The club’s vice commodore, Joanna Lewis, said: ‘We’re inviting the local community to come down to have a go at a whole range of activities from dinghy sailing or kayaking to riding a rib, pedalboarding, going on board a cruiser yacht or having a go with our radio controlled boats on our very own pond.

‘You can meet members of our friendly club, enjoy the beautiful views down the creek and across Chichester Harbour from our balcony and learn about the long history of Mengeham Rythe Sailing Club.

‘You will see for yourself what our very special local sailing club has to offer and be able to have a go at our on and off the water activities.’

Refreshments will be available throughout the day and club members will be on hand to show people around and explain what’s on offer.

Booking is recommended but not required and the club will supply lifejackets where needed.

The open day is part of the Royal Yachting Association’s Push the Boat Out campaign aimed at introducing more people to sailing clubs.

For full details about what’s going on at Mengeham Rythe Sailing Club visit www.mengeham.org.uk