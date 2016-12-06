Carols with the choir

Choir members will be hitting the high notes when they take part in this year’s Christmas concert.

The Hayling Island Choir will hold its festive concert on Saturday, December 10 at the Hayling Island Community Centre in West Town.

The choir will be singing well-known and new Christmas songs.

Choir member Peter Turner said: ‘There will be a chance for the audience to join in some of their favourite carols.

‘As usual the choir will be joined by the Blendworth Brass Band and proceedings will be conducted by our Christmas maestro, musical director David Cain, with his trusty Santa’s helper, Debbie Vears on the piano.

‘To get into the Christmas spirit new festive scarves and bow ties have been purchased for this concert.’

The evening will begin at 7.30pm.

The tickets are £9 which includes a mince pie and a glass of mulled wine.