Can yew help?

A fundraising appeal has been launched to save an ancient yew tree in the grounds at Hayling’s St Mary’s Church.

The 2,000-year-old tree is leaning dangerously and the props that hold it up are no longer secure.

Parishioners need to raise £11,000 to carry out conservation work. Reverend Jenny Gaffin said: ‘It is a beautiful and important tree and it’s vital we conserve it for future generations.’

Donate direct to the church or via justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/stmarys-haylingisland/SaveOurAncientYewTree